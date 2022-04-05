Bowie Co. institutes changes at jail after two inmates escape

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Bowie County Sheriff’s Office detectives have completed their investigation into how two inmates were able to escape from the county jail annex in March.

One inmate was killed by police, and the other was placed in the Miller County Jail.

Michael Olson and Wayde Land escaped from the Bowie County Jail Annex on March 21. Now, Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal says the escape was planned by Olson, who had been locked up in the facility for nearly three months.

“Inmate Olson, for some time had been working on the mortar, for some time on the blocks in his cell and replacing that with items to make it still look like it was intact,” said Sheriff Neal.

Sheriff Neal says once out of his cell, Olson assisted Land out of his cell and the two got in a pipe chase between the first and second floors of the building. Neal says it appears Land took advantage of the opportunity to escape.

According to the sheriff, no other inmates were involved, but the investigation has led to the firing of two correctional officers.

“It doesn’t appear any employee was complicit or assisted in the escape, but we did have some administrative violations that led to the termination of two employees,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Neal says they’re going to make changes in the building construction, as well as to how correctional officers check to make sure walls are secured where inmates are locked down.

“Any time we have a major incident, we always do a review to see how, and I want to assure the public we are doing all we can to make sure their Bowie County Jail is secure,” Sheriff Neal said.

Olson was killed, and Land remains in the Miller County Jail awaiting extradition back to Texas.

