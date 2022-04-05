Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bowie Co. institutes changes at jail after two inmates escape

Bowie County Detention Center
Bowie County Detention Center(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Bowie County Sheriff’s Office detectives have completed their investigation into how two inmates were able to escape from the county jail annex in March.

One inmate was killed by police, and the other was placed in the Miller County Jail.

Michael Olson and Wayde Land escaped from the Bowie County Jail Annex on March 21. Now, Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal says the escape was planned by Olson, who had been locked up in the facility for nearly three months.

MORE>>> Deadly officer-involved shooting of escaped Bowie Co. inmate was justifiable, prosecuting attorney says

“Inmate Olson, for some time had been working on the mortar, for some time on the blocks in his cell and replacing that with items to make it still look like it was intact,” said Sheriff Neal.

Sheriff Neal says once out of his cell, Olson assisted Land out of his cell and the two got in a pipe chase between the first and second floors of the building. Neal says it appears Land took advantage of the opportunity to escape.

According to the sheriff, no other inmates were involved, but the investigation has led to the firing of two correctional officers.

“It doesn’t appear any employee was complicit or assisted in the escape, but we did have some administrative violations that led to the termination of two employees,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Neal says they’re going to make changes in the building construction, as well as to how correctional officers check to make sure walls are secured where inmates are locked down.

“Any time we have a major incident, we always do a review to see how, and I want to assure the public we are doing all we can to make sure their Bowie County Jail is secure,” Sheriff Neal said.

Olson was killed, and Land remains in the Miller County Jail awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
Severe weather is possible overnight
Strong storms Monday night then dry for the remainder of the week
Isak Schmidley, 14, is graduating from Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) with an...
14-year-old to graduate from BPCC with associate’s degree

Latest News

Bossier voters to decide on tax renewals during April 30 election
Bossier voters to decide on tax renewals during April 30 election
Bossier Parish voters will head to the polls on April 30 to decide the future of three...
Bossier voters to address property tax renewals during April 30 election
Tree falls on vehicle on Robinson Place as severe weather moves through
Tree falls on vehicle on Robinson Place as severe weather moves through
Bi-State Justice Center in downtown Texarkana, Texas
Security changes made at Bi-State Justice Center in downtown Texarkana