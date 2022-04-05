Bossier voters to address property tax renewals during April 30 election
Propositions will fund Bossier Schools
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On April 30, Bossier Parish residents will head to the polls to vote on a series of property tax renewals, which will collectively raise nearly $50 million for the district.
The three propositions are critical for funding different aspects of Bossier Schools, including educator and support staff salaries, as well as school maintenance.
Here’s a breakdown of the three propositions:
Early voting for the April 30 election begins April 16 and lasts through April 23, with the exception of Sunday, April 17. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The deadline to register to vote is April 9.
On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
