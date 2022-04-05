Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier voters to address property tax renewals during April 30 election

Propositions will fund Bossier Schools
Bossier Parish voters will head to the polls on April 30 to decide the future of three...
Bossier Parish voters will head to the polls on April 30 to decide the future of three propositions, which would garner tens of millions of dollars for the district.(None)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On April 30, Bossier Parish residents will head to the polls to vote on a series of property tax renewals, which will collectively raise nearly $50 million for the district.

The three propositions are critical for funding different aspects of Bossier Schools, including educator and support staff salaries, as well as school maintenance.

Here’s a breakdown of the three propositions:

Proposition 1

Proposition 1, which, if passed, raises over $10 million dollars for Bossier Schools, funds a...
Proposition 1, which, if passed, raises over $10 million dollars for Bossier Schools, funds a portion of teacher and support staff salaries.(None)

Proposition 2

Proposition 2 funds the maintenance and upkeep of Bossier's 45 schools and facilities.
Proposition 2 funds the maintenance and upkeep of Bossier's 45 schools and facilities.(None)

Proposition 3

If approved by voters, Proposition 3 would fully finance teacher and support staff salaries, as...
If approved by voters, Proposition 3 would fully finance teacher and support staff salaries, as well as benefits.(None)

Early voting for the April 30 election begins April 16 and lasts through April 23, with the exception of Sunday, April 17. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The deadline to register to vote is April 9.

Click here to register to vote.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
Severe weather is possible overnight
Strong storms Monday night then dry for the remainder of the week
Isak Schmidley, 14, is graduating from Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) with an...
14-year-old to graduate from BPCC with associate’s degree

Latest News

Bossier voters to decide on tax renewals during April 30 election
Bossier voters to decide on tax renewals during April 30 election
U.S. senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana
Louisiana’s U.S. senators will vote against Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
Gov. John Bel Edwards is joined by some Democrats in the Louisiana Legislature when he talked...
Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps
ELECTIONS 2022: Results of voting March 26, 2022
ELECTIONS 2022: Results of voting March 26, 2022