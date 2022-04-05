Bossier voters to address property tax renewals during April 30 election

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On April 30, Bossier Parish residents will head to the polls to vote on a series of property tax renewals, which will collectively raise nearly $50 million for the district.

The three propositions are critical for funding different aspects of Bossier Schools, including educator and support staff salaries, as well as school maintenance.

Here’s a breakdown of the three propositions:

Proposition 1

Proposition 1, which, if passed, raises over $10 million dollars for Bossier Schools, funds a portion of teacher and support staff salaries. (None)

Proposition 2

Proposition 2 funds the maintenance and upkeep of Bossier's 45 schools and facilities. (None)

Proposition 3

If approved by voters, Proposition 3 would fully finance teacher and support staff salaries, as well as benefits. (None)

Early voting for the April 30 election begins April 16 and lasts through April 23, with the exception of Sunday, April 17. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The deadline to register to vote is April 9.

Click here to register to vote.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

