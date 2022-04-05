Bossier Parish man arrested on 936 child porn charges

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish man is accused of having more than 900 pornographic images of children.

Bernard Radcliff, 57, of the 100 block of Fitzwilliam Street in Haughton, is being held in the Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing. His bonds total $4.68 million.

Radcliff was arrested April 1 by Bossier sheriff’s detectives. He is charged with 936 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

“During their initial investigation, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Radcliff’s home where they found images of prepubescence children on his electronic device. Detectives say during their interview with Radcliff he admitted to viewing and possessing the pornographic images,” the Bossier Sheriff’s Office reports.

“This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.”

Detectives encourage anyone with information about this crime or any other crimes against children to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

