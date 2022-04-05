5 students arrested, drugs seized at Natchitoches high school

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, April 5, agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, K9′s from the Louisiana State Police and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Natchitoches Central High School due to complaints of illicit narcotics usage by students on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers and K-9s searched the school.

Officials arrested 5 students (3 juvenile and 2 adults) and seized over 50 grams of high-grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible. No firearms were located, despite certain social media posts.

