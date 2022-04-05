Getting Answers
1 man dead after hitting tree felled by storms

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that took place just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 79, just north of Grider Road.

Officials say Gene Latin, 65, was driving southbound in a 2008 Honda Accord, when he struck a downed tree. The tree had fallen into the roadway after a previous storm. The impact then caused Latin to exit the roadway.

Latin was wearing a seatbelt, however, suffered fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

