1 man dead after hitting tree felled by storms

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that took place just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 79, just north of Grider Road.

Officials say Gene Latin, 65, was driving southbound in a 2008 Honda Accord, when he struck a downed tree. The tree had fallen into the roadway after a previous storm. The impact then caused Latin to exit the roadway.

Latin was wearing a seatbelt, however, suffered fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

