1 man dead after hitting tree felled by storms
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that took place just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5.
The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 79, just north of Grider Road.
Officials say Gene Latin, 65, was driving southbound in a 2008 Honda Accord, when he struck a downed tree. The tree had fallen into the roadway after a previous storm. The impact then caused Latin to exit the roadway.
Latin was wearing a seatbelt, however, suffered fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
