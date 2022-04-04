Two killed in weekend shooting on Desiard Street in Monroe

Getting Answers
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two people who were killed over the weekend.

The victims’ bodies were discovered Sunday night at the Aurora Mobile Home Park, near Bayou Desiard.

MPD released the following information on Monday:

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on April 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 5602 Desiard Street, Lot 75. Officers located Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds; both died at the scene as a result of their wounds.

During the initial investigation, a large amount of methamphetamine as well as other injectable narcotics were found. Detectives are working this case and following up on leads.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

Check the map for the location of the mobile home park.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

