Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City

Thrill seekers can expect the venue to open as early April 8; workers say that could change
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge Entertainment has hired about 125 workers for its Bossier City operations and plans to hire more.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ahead of its expected opening this month, Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City opened its doors Monday, April 4 for KSLA News 12 and other select guests.

Our KSLA News 12 crew got a tour of the facility ahead of its opening. Surge Entertainment co-owner Drew Brees, a former New Orleans Saints quarterback, also attended, posing for pictures with fans and handing out signed photos.

“If you talk about the inspiration for building our Surge Entertainment centers, we think of our own kids,” Brees explained. “What do they like to do? What do we like to do with our own kids?”

FULL INTERVIEW:

The entertainment venue will have attractions like indoor zip lining, bowling, sports simulators, laser tag, arcade games and more. The 60,000-square-foot facility is the company’s largest location so far.

While the facility was originally expected to bring in 100 jobs, general manager Blaine Chapman said he has hired 125 employees and is still hiring.

Thrill seekers can expect the venue to open as early as Friday, April 8. However, employees say that could change.

If you want a chance to win early VIP access, click here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Surge Entertainment hosts job fairs ahead of grand opening
Surge Entertainment in Bossier City
PHOTO GALLERY: Surge Entertainment in Bossier City
Surge Entertainment in Bossier City
SURGE Entertainment set to open in March 2022
Workers are clearing space at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City where Surge Entertainment...
🎥 SURGE Entertainment Center set to open March 2022
Workers are clearing space at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City where Surge Entertainment...
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees to open center in Pierre Bossier Mall
Drew Brees’ Surge Entertainment opening a venue in the ArkLaTex
Workers are clearing space at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City where Surge Entertainment...

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Severe weather is possible overnight
Strong storms Monday night then dry for the remainder of the week
Isak Schmidley, 14, is graduating from Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) with an...
14-year-old to graduate from BPCC with associate’s degree

Latest News

Bossier Parish voters will head to the polls on April 30 to decide the future of three...
Bossier voters to address property tax renewals during April 30 election
Tree falls on vehicle on Robinson Place as severe weather moves through
Tree falls on vehicle on Robinson Place as severe weather moves through
Bi-State Justice Center in downtown Texarkana, Texas
Security changes made at Bi-State Justice Center in downtown Texarkana
Bowie County Detention Center
Bowie Co. institutes changes at jail after two inmates escape
Bobby Ray Daniels, 49
Man arrested after domestic hostage situation in Haughton