Strong storms Monday night then dry for the remainder of the week

(KSLA) - Severe storms are possible Monday night. All aspects of severe weather are in play. Once the bad weather clears out, we will stay nice and dry for the rest of the week.

Tonight is when the storms will be moving in across the ArkLaTex. The latest the severe threat will stay in place should be about 5:00AM. Therefore through much of the night, you need to be weather aware. Just make sure you have some way of receiving alerts as you sleep.

There is a slight and enhanced risk across much of the ArkLaTex. All aspects of severe weather are possible. This includes strong winds, hail, and tornadoes. Strong to damaging winds are the primary concern. If we are to see severe level wind threats, it will be gusting upwards of 70 mph. The tornado risk is low but not zero. Hail is also possible in a couple storms.

Tuesday is looking to still be wet early in the morning before conditions quickly improve. I expect some rain to linger a little beyond sunrise, then the clouds will clear and the sunshine will return. Temperatures will actually be on the verge of being hot in the afternoon. Many locations should warm up to the mid to upper 80s!

Wednesday will be a mostly dry day with some breezy conditions. To start the day off, it will be very sunny with no rain. Winds will also be out of the south. Then a cold front will arrive around midday and turn those winds out of the north. This is when it may get a bit windy. As the cold front passes by one or two very brief and light showers are possible. However, many of you will remain dry with no rain. Temperatures will get up to the 70s before cooling back down.

Thursday will be very sunny with no chance of rain. It will be gorgeous weather! Temperatures though will be a bit chilly. Highs will only warm up to the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be even cooler getting up to the lower to mid 60s for the high. This is despite the abundant sunshine for the day and no rain. It will be fantastic weather to enjoy as we end the work week.

This weekend will continue this dry weather. Look for all sunny skies and no rain at all! The cloud cover will also be rather limited too. Temperatures will be on their way back up though. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s, while Sunday will get up to the lower 80s!

Have a great week and stay weather aware Monday night!

