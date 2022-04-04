Severe weather potential overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are once again tracking possible severe weather. This time it will be overnight tonight through the early morning hours on Tuesday that we could see the strong storms move through the region with strong and damaging winds being the primary threats with these storms. By the mid-morning hours we should start to dry out and for the most part should be dry the rest of the week. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the region later Wednesday ushering well below average temperatures for the second half of the week heading into the weekend. This will lead to a sunny but cool start to the weekend Saturday before warm and comfortable weather Sunday.

We are tracking strong and severe storms that will move through the ArkLaTex overnight tonight. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while we are tracking possible severe weather on the way tonight you should be able to leave the umbrellas at home during the day as storms are not expected until after sunset. During the daytime hours we are tracking increasing clouds along with warm temperatures as our highs will be in the 80s this afternoon after the 60s we have this morning. After sunset we are tracking a developing low pressure system that will drag a line of strong to severe thunderstorms through the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours. The primary concern with these storms will be strong and damaging winds, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or some quarter size hail. Please make sure you have a way to get alerts!

The strongest of the storms should move out of the region before sunrise Tuesday and we’ll slowly clear out the clouds as we get into the afternoon, but we could see a couple of showers during the morning. While the storms move through overnight we are still expecting warm weather both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs both days will either be in the upper 70s or low 80s. Once we get to later in the day Wednesday we are tracking a mainly dry cold front that will sweep through the region bringing much cooler weather for the second half of the work week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s and will certainly add a crispness to the air, especially with lows that will be down in the 40s!

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking a cool start, but a warm finish for the region! Temperatures Saturday will again be on the cool side high temperatures that will likely be in the low 70s. Once we get to Sunday we are tracking amazing weather with ample sunshine along with highs that will be around the 80 degree mark. Both days though we are tracking ample sunshine so if you want to get outside you will have the green light to do so!

In the meantime, please stay weather aware as we go through the evening and overnight hours tonight! Have a great week!

