Fire reported just outside Shreveport fast-food restaurant’s front door

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Investigators are trying to determine the source of a fire just outside the front door of a Shreveport fast-food restaurant.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show firefighters were summoned to the Burger King on E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just east of I-49 right around 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and had the very small fire under control not long after, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire caused some minor damage to the door facing E Bert Kouns.

No customers were in the business at the time of the fire.

The eatery was expected to be able to reopen shortly after the fire was extinguished.

