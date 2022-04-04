Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Fire reported just outside Shreveport fast-food restaurant’s front door

It caused minor damage to the door facing E Bert Kouns
An outside fire April 3, 2022, caused minor damage to the front door at Burger King on East...
An outside fire April 3, 2022, caused minor damage to the front door at Burger King on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just east of Interstate 49 in Shreveport.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Investigators are trying to determine the source of a fire just outside the front door of a Shreveport fast-food restaurant.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show firefighters were summoned to the Burger King on E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just east of I-49 right around 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and had the very small fire under control not long after, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire caused some minor damage to the door facing E Bert Kouns.

No customers were in the business at the time of the fire.

The eatery was expected to be able to reopen shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disabled man died and his wife was burned in her attempts to save him during a house fire...
One dead following early morning house fire
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and...
1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting
Family, friends celebrate life of Jennifer Player Thomas

Latest News

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
Man goes missing; truck found abandoned in McCurtain County, Okla.
Man goes missing; truck found abandoned in McCurtain County, Okla.
A disabled man died and his wife was burned in her attempts to save him during a house fire...
Disabled man dies in house fire, wife burned in her attempts to save him