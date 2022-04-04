Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A young child was pulled from Black Bayou Lake Monday morning (April 4) in Caddo Parish.
The toddler was later identified as Shaun Fitzgerald, 2-years-old, of Vivian.
A spokesperson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the child’s mother pulled them from the water.
Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene on Gator Hole Freeway just east of Vivian in the northern part of the parish.
The call came in just after 10 a.m.
A medical helicopter transported Fitzgerald to a local hospital, where he later died at 10:56 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.