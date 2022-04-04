Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A young child was pulled from Black Bayou Lake Monday morning (April 4) in Caddo Parish.

The toddler was later identified as Shaun Fitzgerald, 2-years-old, of Vivian.

A spokesperson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the child’s mother pulled them from the water.

Tayler Davis KSLA is currently live from Gator Hole Freeway near Vivian. A toddler was pulled from Black Bayou Lake by its mother and airlifted to a hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead>>> https://www.ksla.com/.../cpso-deputies-investigating.../ Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, April 4, 2022

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene on Gator Hole Freeway just east of Vivian in the northern part of the parish.

The call came in just after 10 a.m.

A medical helicopter transported Fitzgerald to a local hospital, where he later died at 10:56 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

CPSO INVESTIGATES TODDLER’S DEATH Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a... Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 4, 2022

