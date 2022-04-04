Getting Answers
Runaway teen girl from Bossier found safe

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -

UPDATE

The runaway teen was found safe, officials with the Bossier City Police Department say.

The Bossier City Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenage girl.

Police say the 16-year-old girl ran away from her home on Sunday, April 3. They say she has a medical condition the requires medication. Larson was last seen in the 2200 block of Loreco Street in Bossier City.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call BCPD at 318-741-8610.

