Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Airlines reduce cancellations, but US flight problems linger

Airlines scrubbed about 650 U.S. flights by midafternoon Monday.
Airlines scrubbed about 650 U.S. flights by midafternoon Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Air travel in the United States improved Monday after a rocky weekend that left thousands of flyers stranded by thunderstorms in Florida, technology problems at the busiest domestic airline and labor problems at another carrier.

However, airlines that do much of their flying in Florida were still struggling Monday, especially Spirit Airlines.

And airlines were bracing for another round of storms that were forecast to hit the Dallas area — home to American and Southwest — Monday night.

Airlines scrubbed more than 650 U.S. flights by late Monday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. That followed the cancellation of more than 3,500 flights — about one in every 13 — over the weekend.

Thunderstorms led the Federal Aviation Administration to limit flights over much of Florida and briefly halt flights at several airports in the state on Saturday. That caused ripple effects across the country for the rest of the weekend, and some travelers reported having to wait before they could be put on another flight.

“It’s spring-break season, so unfortunately there is no worse place to have bad weather than Florida right now,” Henry Harteveldt, a travel-industry analyst for Atmosphere Research, said Monday. “The airlines are scrambling to get people where they want to go, they’re working to get planes to and from Florida. It’s going to take a couple days.”

On Monday, Spirit, which is based in Miramar, Florida, canceled more than 250 flights, or just over 30% of its schedule. The airline said it was recovering from bad weather in Florida and elsewhere over the previous several days.

“It takes time to get our crews and planes back into place after multiple days of weather and restrictions,” Spirit spokesman Erik Hofmeyer said. “We’re seeing improved operating conditions, and we expect to move toward resuming our normal operations over the next few days.”

JetBlue Airways, which flies frequently between Florida and the Northeast, canceled about 140 flights, or 13% of its total for the day.

Southwest Airlines, which operates more domestic flights than any airline, was doing much better on Monday — about 60 cancellations, 1% of its schedule, after scrubbing more than 900 flights, or about 13% of its total, Saturday and Sunday. The airline also suffered what it called intermittent technology problems over the weekend.

Southwest’s unusual point-to-point route map means that many of its planes stop in Florida at some point during a normal day. By contrast, American, Delta and United run so-called hub-and-spoke networks in which flights radiate outward from a few key airports. That keeps planes in one part of the country insulated from bad weather in other places.

Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest U.S. carrier, canceled about 40 flights or 5% of its schedule Monday. Over the weekend, the airline seemed to blame the pilots’ union. Off-duty pilots have picketed at airports and an investor conference by the Seattle-based airline to protest the slow pace of contract negotiations over the past three years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
Severe weather is possible overnight
Strong storms Monday night then dry for the remainder of the week
Isak Schmidley, 14, is graduating from Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) with an...
14-year-old to graduate from BPCC with associate’s degree

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law
Bossier Parish voters will head to the polls on April 30 to decide the future of three...
Bossier voters to address property tax renewals during April 30 election
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast
Tree falls on vehicle on Robinson Place as severe weather moves through
Tree falls on vehicle on Robinson Place as severe weather moves through
Bi-State Justice Center in downtown Texarkana, Texas
Security changes made at Bi-State Justice Center in downtown Texarkana