1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the men accused of fatally shooting Officer Chatéri Payne in 2019 has been sentenced for his role in the killing.

The 22-year-old officer was getting ready to start her shift when she was shot multiple times in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Lawrence Pierre appeared in court Monday, April 4 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the conspiracy charge against Pierre in exchange for his testimony against the other two defendants.

Lawrence Guydell Pierre II

Pierre was then sentenced on the spot to life in prison with no possibility of parole or suspension of sentence. The other two defendants in the case, Treveon Anderson and Glenn Frierson, will be tried immediately, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say there was a conspiracy to murder Payne. One of the suspects, Anderson, is Payne’s estranged boyfriend. Prosecutors say he played a key role in the plot to kill the young woman. Authorities say one of the three men pulled the trigger, killing Payne, while the other two helped get rid of the murder weapon.

In court Monday after his sentencing, Pierre turned around to both his and Payne’s families and apologized, saying he was sorry for putting them through this.

Pierre was ordered to be held in local custody until the conclusion of his testimony against Anderson and Frierson.

Anderson, 29, then was brought into court where his defense attorney asked the judge to exclude from trial three letters that Anderson wrote to the district attorney in which he allegedly confessed to his role in Payne’s murder in exchange for a plea deal. Mosley agreed to bar the letters from evidence, saying they constitute inadmissible negotiations with prosecutors.

Forty-one-year old Frierson subsequently was brought into court where his counsel asked the judge to try her client separately from Anderson. But the judge denied that motion and set the stage for jury selection in the two men’s joint trial to begin Monday afternoon following a short recess.

Jury selection could wrap up as soon as Monday evening or Tuesday afternoon, with opening statements to follow immediately. Both Anderson and Frierson face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Payne quickly became a beloved member of the Shreveport Police Department. She also was the mother of a young toddler whose father, Anderson, is alleged to have played a central role in orchestrating Payne’s murder. So far, prosecutors have not laid out a motive for the killing.

