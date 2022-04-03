Getting Answers
Elderly, wheelchair-bound man killed in house fire; wife burned & hospitalized trying to rescue him

A disabled man died and his wife was burned in her attempts to save him during a house fire...
A disabled man died and his wife was burned in her attempts to save him during a house fire April 3, 2022, in the 8900 block of Melanie Lane in Shreveport, the Louisiana fire marshal's office reports.(Source: Louisiana fire marshal's office)
By Alex Onken and Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead and a family is without a home following an early morning fire that happened Sunday, April 3.

Dispatchers got the call just after 2:30 a.m. to the 8900 block of Melanie Lane in the Lynbrook subdivision off Linwood Avenue just north of Louisiana Highway 3132.

At the scene, firefighters found flames and smoke visible from the front and right side of the single-story home, according to the Shreveport Fire Department. They discovered there were three people inside at the time of the fire: a man and his elderly parents.

Fire officials say the man told them he woke up in the middle of the night to a very dark house and realized the power was out when he tried to turn on a light. After trying to check in with his parents and realizing their door was locked, he went outside to try a door that accessed the bedroom from the patio. Once outside, he realized there was fire coming from the roof of the house above his parents’ bedroom. He told fire officials he could clearly hear his mother yelling from inside.

The woman, 79, was burned while trying to pull her wheelchair-bound husband from the house. She required hospitalization for her injuries. The elderly man, 84, was killed in the fire, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reports. His identity has not been confirmed, but it’s believed he is the homeowner.

The fire ultimately tore through the home, leaving the residents displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

LAOSFM officials say the fire started in the attic above the couple’s bedroom. It’s believed to be electrical in nature. While the home did have working smoke alarms, the fire started above them and the alarms did not alert the people inside in time for them to get out safely.

Anyone who needs a free smoke detector should contact the Shreveport Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.

