Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

New Orleans man killed by impaired, wrong-way driver near Gray, LSP says

An impaired, wrong-way driver caused a wreck near Gray that killed 77-year-old Joseph Sias of...
An impaired, wrong-way driver caused a wreck near Gray that killed 77-year-old Joseph Sias of New Orleans and seriously injured his passenger, Louisiana State Police said Sunday (April 3).(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old New Orleans man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in an early morning highway collision that was caused by a drunk, wrong-way driver, Louisiana State Police said Sunday (April 3).

The fatal wreck occurred just before 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, claiming the life of Joseph Sias at the scene and sending the front-seat passenger in his 2004 Toyota Highlander to a hospital with serious injuries. State troopers said neither had been wearing a seat belt.

Trooper Ross Brennan, spokesman for Troop C of the State Police, said Sias’ vehicle was struck head-on by a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by Katelynn Marie Scott of Houma. Brennan said Scott drove her car the wrong direction up an eastbound off-ramp just west of Louisiana Highway 316, striking Sias’ vehicle as it traveled in the right land of eastbound US Hwy. 90.

The 24-year-old Scott, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained only minor injuries, police said. But Brennan said the woman “displayed signs of impairment” and was arrested, before also providing a breath sample “that showed a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit,” the LSP said.

A toxicology sample also was collected from Sias for analysis as part of the investigation, Brennan said.

Scott was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on counts of vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, DWI first offense and driving on divided highways.

Vehicular homicide is punishable by 5 to 30 years upon conviction in Louisiana, with the first three to five years of that prison term served without the possibility of parole, depending on the level of a defendant’s blood alcohol content at the time of a fatal accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disabled man died and his wife was burned in her attempts to save him during a house fire...
One dead following early morning house fire
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and...
1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting
An outside fire April 3, 2022, caused minor damage to the front door at Burger King on East...
Fire reported just outside Shreveport fast-food restaurant’s front door
Family, friends celebrate life of Jennifer Player Thomas

Latest News

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
An outside fire April 3, 2022, caused minor damage to the front door at Burger King on East...
Fire reported just outside Shreveport fast-food restaurant’s front door
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
Man goes missing; truck found abandoned in McCurtain County, Okla.
Man goes missing; truck found abandoned in McCurtain County, Okla.
Coroner IDs man found shot dead at Marshall Street at Gilbert Drive
Coroner IDs man found shot dead at Marshall Street at Gilbert Drive