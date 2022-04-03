Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in St. John Parish

Getting Answers
Louisiana State Police said they have been asked to investigate a shooting involving a St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office deputy that occurred early Sunday (April 3).
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police detectives have been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting early Sunday (April 3) in which a person was shot by a deputy from the St. John The Baptist Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 a.m., St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle that ran off the highway. Upon arrival, deputies examined what was thought to be an abandoned car on an Interstate 10 on-ramp from US Highway 51.

As they approached the vehicle, they located the driver 19-year-old Kendell Prembrook of Laplace, and passenger, 20-year-old Jacoby Williams of Gramercy. During an encounter with the two occupants, a deputy fired at Williams.

Williams was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. One AK-47 style firearm and one 9mm handgun were recovered from the scene.

“This is an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” State Police spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall said in a written statement.

The statement said detectives from LSP’s Bureau of Investigations were heading the shooting probe, assisted by investigators from LSP’s Evidence Control Unit.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

