Dry Monday morning; threat of severe weather returns Monday evening

(KSLA) - Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! I hope you had a great weekend whether you were relaxing in the sun or working in the warm and sunny weather. Sunshine comes to an end late Monday into Tuesday with our next threat of severe weather.

Sunday: this evening will be calm and quiet with clouds on the increase and fairly mild temperatures. Overnight lows will be dropping into mid and upper 50s, so not a bad start as you head out the door for work.

Monday will start off the work week on a dry note. However, the rain chances are starting to go up. I now expect some rain later in the evening and especially overnight. To reiterate, the day itself will not be too bad. There should be plenty of clouds around mixing with some sunshine. Temperatures will also be very warm and get up to the lower 80s across the ArkLaTex.

Monday night is when the storms will be moving in across the ArkLaTex. Timing right now looks to be after 10pm for storms to roll in. There is a slight and enhanced risk across much of the ArkLaTex. All aspects of severe weather are possible. This includes strong winds, hail, and tornadoes but strong damaging winds are the primary concern. . Make sure to have some way of receiving alert since this is a time you will likely be sleeping. By around sunrise Tuesday, there will still be plenty of rain and storms, but it will start to wind down.

Tuesday is looking to still be wet from some lingering storms. The latest trends show the rain will be in the EARLY morning but out by the time most awake to head back to work. So, I do not expect a ton of rain, nor for it to ruin any outdoor plans. We will watch this closely for the latest trend and give you the First Alert as we learn more. Temperatures Tuesday will likely still warm up to the low 80s.

Wednesday will go back to dry weather. There will not be much cloud cover either, so expect lots of sunshine! Temperatures will still be warm and get up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.