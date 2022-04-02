Family, friends celebrate life of Jennifer Player Thomas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends celebrated the life of Jennifer Player Thomas on Saturday, April 2.

Player Thomas was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Bob Thomas on March 25.

Today would have been her 60th birthday. Her daughter, also named Jennifer, says her mother will live on forever in their hearts.

“Her name is going to forever live on, she ain’t name me Jennifer for no reason. So, I’m going to make her proud, I’m not going to fail her,” she said.

Family said forgiveness is what their mom would have wanted.

“She was loving, she was caring. She was the ideal mother,” said Jonathan Player, Player Thomas’ son.

When asked about their favorite memory with Player Thomas, her children say it’s hard to pick just one.

“She was a girly girl, but she didn’t care about getting dirty,” said her son, John Saxton.

“She loved her horses, she was a cowgirl,” said Jennifer.

While Player-Thomas didn’t get to celebrate her 60th birthday, her family says there’s one thing they know for sure.

“From her love and all the support and stuff, I’m good. We’re gunna be good,” said Saxton.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Visitation - Friday, April 8, 1 to 8 p.m., Precious Memories Mortuary (4015 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport)

Funeral Services - Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m., Greater New Zion Baptist Church (421 Oak Ridge Dr., Shreveport)

