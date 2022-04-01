Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission reorganized; top leadership post eliminated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Kelly Wells no longer is executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. That job has been eliminated as part of a reorganization.

“Kelly Wells has played a major role in growing sports in Shreveport-Bossier, such as bringing Olympic qualifier events, state championships and recreational sporting events to our market,” Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, said in a news release. “We thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his new endeavors.”

The bureau hired FiredUp!, a business management consulting firm, at the beginning of this year to assess the bureau’s organizational structure and that of the sports commission.

The bureau said the review revealed that it would be beneficial for the sports commission to use the expertise and resources of the entire bureau staff, not just the personnel specifically assigned to sports.

“The Sports Commission was originally designed to utilize the full strength of the bureau, but in recent years had become more separated,” Brown explained. “This new structure will help us further the sports market in a more strategic, efficient and integrated way.”

The bureau said the sports commission and its advisory board will continue to operate the same as it has, as sporting event development remains a priority for both entities.

