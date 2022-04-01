Getting Answers
‘Gold mine’ of census records from 1950 are being released April 1

Amateur genealogists see it as a way to fill gaps in family trees
New York City's Times Square is shown with the lights still on before 100 non-striking maintenance men pulled the switches in a sympathy demonstration in 1950.(AP File Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) — Genealogists and historians can get a microscopic look at sweeping historical trends when individual records from the 1950 census are released this week.

Researchers view the records that will be released Friday, April 1 as a gold mine. And amateur genealogists see it as a way to fill gaps in family trees.

The records will be indexed into a searchable website. The digitized forms have information about household members’ names, race, sex, age, address, occupation, hours worked in the previous week, salary, education, marital status and the country where their parents were born.

The records couldn’t be released for confidentiality reasons until 72 years after they were gathered by census takers knocking on every home in the U.S.

