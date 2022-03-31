Woodlawn High to increase security following social media threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sources with Woodlawn High School say that there will be an increased security presence on campus on Thursday, March 30.

The increased security is due to a reported threat made on social media. Caddo Schools said they are aware of the threat.

Parents can rest assured that Caddo schools and law enforcement Is doing everything to keep students safe.

Sources tell us school leaders have identified the person as a student and said law enforcement is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.