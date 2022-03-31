Upshur County line crews tackle restoring 70 power poles downed by tornado

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Today Upshur Rural Electric Coop was back in the field getting power restored to about 400 customers. They say last night’s wind caused the outage. And today’s fix went much more quickly than last week when a tornado tore through Upshur County.

Thunder rolled over Upshur County early Tuesday morning, and by that time linemen had been working to restore power for several hours. According to Upshur Rural Electric Spokesman Tony McCullough crews were in their trucks and on the way:

“Within thirty minutes after the tornado was gone, I mean lightning was still striking. They couldn’t even get out because it was so dangerous, but the second they could they were out looking at damage, seeing what they could repair making sure everyone was safe,” McCullough said.

McCullough says contractors came in from other locations to help, but were spread a little thin because of other tornadoes.

“We had over three thousand people that were knocked out of power. And some of these areas were severely damaged,” McCullough said.

He says in some areas lines and trees were tangled together and balled up. But roads were cleared, 70 poles replaced, lines stretched and:

“They had every one of our Upshur Rural Electric members back on by Friday night,” McCullough said.

After winds overnight Wednesday about 400 homes were without power, some in the same area hit by last week’s tornado. The cooperative feared weakened trees just outside of the fifteen foot right of way were to blame.

“If it’s outside the right of way we cannot cut the tree. And you’ll see right here just down the road from us, there’s a large tree, a large pine tree that’s damaged. We were afraid the high winds this morning were going to blow a lot of those trees onto the lines,” McCullough said.

However, after some checking it turned out:

“It was actually a broken insulator from last week. The guys came out and replaced it. So it wasn’t an extensive outage at all,” McCullough said.

But McCullough says many damaged trees will die and be susceptible to wind and storms. Eventually they may hit a power line.

“So it’s going to be an ongoing game for all of the electric companies and electric coops in our area because of our piney woods,” McCullough said.

McCullough says never touch or try to move a downed line, or anything that is in contact with it. Driving over one may cause it to pop up and contact your vehicle which can be fatal. If you see a downed line contact your power company.

