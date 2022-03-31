Sunny and cooler end to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After dealing with all the severe weather yesterday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking the return of sunny weather for the end of the work week. Temperatures will be on the cooler side the next few days, but we should be able to get up into the low 70s. We are tracking the potential for morning showers on Saturday before we clear out in the afternoon and beautiful weather reins on Sunday. As we get to next week we are tracking temperatures that will be moving up, and after a dry Monday, our next chance for storms on the way on Tuesday. Details are still a little fuzzy at the moment, but there is at least some potential that severe weather could be a concern as the storms move through.

Tracking possible showers on Saturday with sunshine expected otherwise over the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

But as you are heading out the door this morning you will want to grab a jacket as temperatures are much cooler this morning with widespread 40s. While temperatures will struggle to warm up into the 70s we should have ample sunshine and that will make it feel more comfortable as you are out and about Thursday. On top of the sunshine the complete erasing of the humidity will feel wonderful.

Moving on to Friday and the weekend we are tracking slowly rising temperatures with only limited chances for showers. Friday should have a decent amount of sunshine with only some high clouds in the afternoon as temperatures move up into the low and mid-70s for all of the ArkLaTex. If we are to see any wet weather before Tuesday it will be due to a weak disturbance that will move through the region Saturday morning bringing some scattered showers. Any potential wet weather will move out by noon with clouds clearing out throughout the afternoon. Sunday should be beautiful with sunny skies and highs near the 80 degree mark.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking seasonal temperatures and our next chance for thunderstorms on the way Tuesday. A developing area of low pressure in Central Texas will push into the region overnight Monday into Tuesday bringing more heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. There is the potential that some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, but that is still not set in stone just yet and will need to be watched. We should see sunshine next Wednesday along with highs in the mid-70s.

In the meantime, grab a jacket and take in the sunshine Thursday! Have a great da!

