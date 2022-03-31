Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND, La. (WAFB) - Severe weather caused a house in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 in Roseland to be lifted off its foundation according to police and family members.

According to the family, the home was completely lifted off the foundation and then dropped back down due to severe storms on Wednesday, March 30.

We’re in Tangipahoa Parish on HWY 10 in Roseland.



Police at this scene told us this home was completely lifted off its foundation. We did hear the family made it out safe.



The highway is also currently blocked off due to several trees in the road. There’s also no power. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/r4xRrnanA2 — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) March 31, 2022

According to police at the scene, everyone in the house made it out safely.

At this time Highway 10 is currently blocked off due to several trees on the road.

