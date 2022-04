Richland Parish officials identify tornadoes that touched down in & near that area

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Communications District has identified three tornadoes that touched down in the area on Wednesday.

The following information was provided:

4 WSW START RICHLAND

THIS WEAK TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN A WOODED AREA OFF HORACE MOORE ROAD AND TRACKED NORTHEAST THROUGH THE TOWN OF START ... GENERALLY ALONG THE BAYOU ... AND THEN DISSIPATE (JAN)

5 ENE RICHWOOD OUACHITA

AN EF1 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN SOUTH OF I-20 JUST WEST OF THE OUACHITA AND RICHLAND PARISH LINES. THE TORNADO TRACKED NORTHEAST FOR 4 MILES BEFORE DISSIPATING AT HIGHWAY 80 (SHV)

4 NNE RAYVILLE

THIS EF1 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN ALONG SCALES ROAD ... CROSSED ADCOCK ROAD AND THE BOEUF RIVER AND THEN MOVED NORTHEAST GENERALLY ALONG THE BOEUF RIVER BEFORE IT DISSIPATED (JAN)

