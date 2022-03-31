NELA residents left picking up the pieces after powerful storms batter region

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Communities across northeast Louisiana are left picking up the pieces after severe weather battered the region on March 30.

“I didn’t know what to say,” explained Davis Black, a senior at Tallulah Academy, which was destroyed by a potential tornado. “It was very sad and emotional.”

“But it’s been a tough day for all of us,” Bastrop resident Joseph Evans told KNOE after a tree fell on his house. “This just damage. Nobody is really hurt, so god bless everybody, man.”

Matt Abrahm was inside his house in Rayville when he got a text from his mother telling him a tornado was headed in his direction.

“We were sitting inside when the wind picked up, saw a couple of flashes, and heard a big bang,” Abrahm said. “I thought it was lightning at first, but it was the wind, took half that tree down and knocked down the power lines and stuff.”

Perhaps the most devastating damage occurred in Tallulah.

“I walked into school, and the gym and the roof were out and just put me in tears because we have grown up here,” explained Tallulah Academy Sophomore Emma Collins.

“My family, they have all gone here,” fellow sophomore Chandler Wood said. “My parents are graduates from here. We have been here forever.”

“It sucks bad because I wish I could finish my year at Tallulah,” Black, a graduating senior, said emotionally.

While the weather destroyed buildings and damaged homes, the one thing it couldn’t do was bruise people’s resolve.

“This still Bastrop, and we still keep on going,” explained Evans. “It’s Louisiana, and we just keep struggling through it all.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.