National Weather Service surveys storm damage in Sabine Parish

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Storms rolled through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday, March 30, causing damage to homes, collapsing trees and causing many to lose power.

Today, the National Weather Service visited Sabine Parish to survey the damage.

Property owner Robert Nagyae said he’s been through several storms but has never seen damage like this. He said he thankfully wasn’t home when a tree fell, and that he’s fortunate it didn’t damage his home.

“I thought I’d seen something funny in the yard over there and I said, ‘What is that?’ So, I walked around and it [a tree] had come down and it had hit another tree, and it came down and it didn’t hit the house, but it could have hit the house,” he said.

The National Weather Service said some parts of the area have more significant damage than others.

“So far, the worst damage I’ve seen is around South Toledo Bend around Toledo Bend Dam. Otherwise, it’s been very sporadic damage which is very common when these linear type storms that we have moved through like yesterday, and embedded in those we can get weak tornadoes. We’ve had a few of those in some instances, but in the area we’re in now, that’s not the case,” said Jonathan Brazzell, hydro-meteorologist with NWS.

Fatal wreck shuts down Colquitt Road for several hours

