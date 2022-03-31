Getting Answers
Man shot outside his home in Texarkana, Ark.

His condition was not immediately known
A man was shot outside his home in the 900 block of Artesian Street in Texarkana, Ark., about 9:40 p.m. March 30, 2022.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating a shooting.

It happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

Authorities said a man was shot outside his home in the 700 block of Artesian Street.

No details about his condition nor on a possible suspect or motive were immediately available.

Police have detained one person. No arrest has been made.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

