Man found shot dead in Marshall cemetery

Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, was found dead at Powder Mill Cemetery in Marshall, Texas on...
Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, was found dead at Powder Mill Cemetery in Marshall, Texas on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(Marshall Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Police are looking for the person(s) responsible after a man was found shot to death in a cemetery in Marshall.

The Marshall Police Department says it happened Wednesday, March 30 around 4:30 p.m. Officers got a call that a man was lying on the ground at Powder Mill Cemetery at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo Street. Responding officers found the man near the cemetery’s east fence. They say he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was dead.

The victim has been identified as Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson.

Anyone with information about McMillan’s death is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575, or call Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

