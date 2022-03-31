Getting Answers
LSU Shreveport lab can have you feeling like you’re atop a mountain

Its environmental chamber is the only one of its kind in the South
(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU Shreveport has a lab that will be able to tell you how your body will perform in various climates and at different altitudes.

It can leave you feeling like you’re on top of a mountain.

“Have you ever wanted to feel what it feels like to be on top of Mount Everest?” asked LSU Shreveport professor Cory Coehoorn, director of the school’s Human Performance Lab.

The Exercise Science Lab, one of the Human Performance Lab’s three components, will be anchored by a 20-by-10-foot environmental chamber.

“We can manipulate the environment so we can create our temperature, humidity, the altitude. We can put someone on Mount Everest; we can make it snow in there; we (can) make it rain.”

Projected to be completed by this fall, the chamber will enable research related to human performance in variable climates, humidity percentages and different altitudes.

Its research potential expands into exercise and environment physiology, human thermoregulation, temperature stress on vulnerable populations such as geriatric chronic disease, worker health and safety in adverse environments, heat management and monitoring technologies, school officials say.

“We want to know what is the impact of excessive heat stress on the human body, what’s the stress impact .... (on the) the brain?”

The environmental chamber is the only one of its kind in the South.

“This opens the door for research. And we’ve already had schools from all over the nation contacting us,” Coehoorn said.

As stated, the Exercise Science Lab will be able to tell you how your body will perform in various climates and at different altitudes. It can, for instance, simulate Mount Everest right here in Shreveport.

The Human Performance Lab’s other components include the Motion Analysis lab, which is a place to analyze and train the central and peripheral nervous system as they relate movement and perception.

And there’s the Motor Behavior Lab, which has state-of-the-art motion analysis capture cameras that help measure kinematics and kinetics.

Collectively, these three labs sit on six former racquetball courts and operate as the Human Performance Lab. The goal is to analyze an individual from a physiological, biomechanical and cognitive perspective.

(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)

