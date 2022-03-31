LSU Health hosting ‘Boys Only’ puberty workshop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ‘The talk’ can be a challenging and somewhat awkward conversation to have with kids getting ready to hit puberty; but, LSU Health Shreveport is hoping to make this important conversation a bit easier.

The institution is hosting its first ‘Boys Only’ puberty workshop for parents and boys across the area.

Here’s what you need to know:

Date : Saturday, April 2

Time : 8:00 a.m. - noon

Location : LSU Health Shreveport

Cost: Free

During the four-hour session, workshop leaders will discuss the normal and natural changes that occur during puberty. The organizer will detail the process of maturation, promote health-conscious hygiene and nutrition.

There is also an optional sexual education session, for parents of boys who are interested.

Please contact amwalsumed@gmail.com with any questions.

