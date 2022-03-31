Getting Answers
LSU Health hosting ‘Boys Only’ puberty workshop

By Christian Piekos
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ‘The talk’ can be a challenging and somewhat awkward conversation to have with kids getting ready to hit puberty; but, LSU Health Shreveport is hoping to make this important conversation a bit easier.

The institution is hosting its first ‘Boys Only’ puberty workshop for parents and boys across the area.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Date: Saturday, April 2
  • Time: 8:00 a.m. - noon
  • Location: LSU Health Shreveport
  • Cost: Free

Tap or click here to fill out the sign-up form.

During the four-hour session, workshop leaders will discuss the normal and natural changes that occur during puberty. The organizer will detail the process of maturation, promote health-conscious hygiene and nutrition.

There is also an optional sexual education session, for parents of boys who are interested.

Please contact amwalsumed@gmail.com with any questions.

