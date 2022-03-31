Getting Answers
Jefferson police identify man charged following standoff

By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT
JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - A man was booked into the Marion County Jail for his alleged role in a standoff on March 30.

Andrew Christopher Campbell, 47, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful restraint.

Officers were first alerted at 5 a.m. on Wednesday to the area of Texas and Common Streets in Jefferson regarding shots fired, according to a news release. At the scene, officers spoke to a witness learning that a hostage situation was taking place.

The hostages were released uninjured from the home eventually. The team then brought Campbell into custody.

The Jefferson Police Department was assisted by Jefferson ISD Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Response Team and the Marshall Police Department.

