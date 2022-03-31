Getting Answers
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city, the team I grew up watching’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints

Former LSU great and current NFL defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (right) granted WAFB's Jacques...
Former LSU great and current NFL defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (right) granted WAFB's Jacques Doucet a one-on-one interview on March 30, 2022.(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many New Orleans Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city.

Mathieu stopped by WAFB-TV on Wednesday, March 30, to discuss the possibility of joining the Saints and many other topics, in a lengthy 48-minute interview.

The complete visit will be posted available Thursday, March 31.

Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy with LSU during the 2011 season and left an undeniable impact on the Tiger fanbase, despite only playing two seasons with the program.

