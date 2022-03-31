‘It would be great to represent my state, my city, the team I grew up watching’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many New Orleans Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city.

Mathieu stopped by WAFB-TV on Wednesday, March 30, to discuss the possibility of joining the Saints and many other topics, in a lengthy 48-minute interview.

The complete visit will be posted available Thursday, March 31.

Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy with LSU during the 2011 season and left an undeniable impact on the Tiger fanbase, despite only playing two seasons with the program.

