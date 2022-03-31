I-220W closed after big rig overturns

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — An 18-wheeler has overturned on Interstate 220 in Bossier City.

It’s on the westbound side at the Swan Lake Road exit.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Alternate routes include Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 80.

Below is a live look at the scene as viewed through a Louisiana DOTD traffic camera:

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

