Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

High school senior takes great-grandmother to her first prom

A Watford City high school prom was extra special for one couple. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A high school senior in North Dakota told his parents he didn’t have anyone he wanted to ask to his senior prom until his father told him to take his great-grandmother.

KFYR reports Watford City senior Dakota Wollan made his great-grandmother’s night by taking her to her first prom.

“I couldn’t believe I was out there,” said Wollan’s great-grandmother Madeline Miller.

Wollan said it all started with a prom proposal.

“I have an old truck she gave me, it’s a 1985 Ford she handed down to me, and I got it running again. So, I took that truck and made a sign,” he said.

The sign read: Can I take you to prom in this old truck?

“I was just wondering why he would want a 92-year-old going to prom with him when so many young girls are at the school,” Miller said.

Wollan said he was nervous to ask his great-grandmother.

“If she would have said no, I wouldn’t have gone, but thanks to her, I got to make a memory for my last prom and her first prom,” Wollan said.

And the two said their prom night was pretty special.

“Walking beside my great-grandson, listening to the music as we walked, and people clapping and hollering were some of the best moments,” Miller said.

Wollan and Miller danced the first dance, and then Wollan took his date home.

“We brought tears to many people’s eyes,” Wollan said.

Copyright 2022 KFRY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was reportedly found shot dead at the Foxborough Cove Apartments on Pines Road Tuesday,...
Man found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital
Firefighters work to put out flames after 2 big rigs catch on fire.
2 semi-trucks catch fire after wreck near La./Texas state line

Latest News

KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
Woman arrested after 12-year-old killed by brother who found gun, police say
Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, said it and other...
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscar slap
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found