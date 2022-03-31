Getting Answers
GETTING ANSWERS: Investigation process of social media threats

(Image by Marius Berthelsen from Pixabay)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish School District officials had their hands full on Thursday, March 31, after a social media threat was made against Woodlawn High School.

The threat was made Wednesday evening, claiming gun violence and a bomb threat against the school.

Ay, all the kids who go to Woodlawn high school y’all better not come to school tmr cause ima shoot the school up tmr watch

Administrators and district security were immediately alerted to the threat, and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation to track where the message originated.

An arrest was later made, with a 15-year-old being taken into custody for obstruction of justice.

Roy Murry, head of Caddo District Security, said there are trained security staff members that monitor platforms for these kind of threats. Once they’re found, school officials contact local law enforcement. This is in addition to the investigation conducted by the school.

Threats like these have serious consequences.

“Over a period of years, I mean we have to take these threats seriously. There’s certainly been horrendous acts that happen on school campuses around the country, and we certainly don’t want it to happen here so all threats are going to be taken seriously. And if there are criminal charges that can be filed, the school system will file criminal charges,” Murry said.

He also said the process of eliminating these threats works well because of the collaboration with the district and local law enforcement.

RELATED: Woodlawn High increases security following social media threat; arrest made

