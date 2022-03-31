GETTING ANSWERS: How to file for unclaimed tax refunds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Between inflation, higher prices at the pump and increased grocery costs, many of us could use some extra money in our pockets.

Some of you may have cash floating out there that belongs to you, but you’re running out of time to claim it. The IRS has unclaimed tax refunds of almost $1.5 billion.

The unclaimed refunds stem from about 1.5 million taxpayers who didn’t file a tax return in 2018. Because there’s a three-year period to claim the refunds, the window for getting the money will close on April 18, this year’s tax deadline for federal taxes.

The first thing to know about claiming a refund is that you’ll have to file a tax return for 2018. Then you’ll have to file a paper return with the IRS Center that’s listed on the final page of the current Form 1040. This is organized by the state. Lastly, make sure you’ve filed tax returns for 2019 and 2020. If not, the IRS is cautioning that people who have unclaimed refunds from 2018 may have their checks held until they’re complete.

However, a paper requirement could pose a downside, given that the IRS has warned that filing on paper can lead to delays in processing due to the current backlog. It is also important to note the 2018 refund will be applied to any amount that the taxpayer still owes to a state tax agency or the IRS. It could also be used to offset overdue child support payments or past due federal debts, like student loans.

The median value of the unclaimed tax refunds is $813, which means half of the unclaimed refunds will be below that amount and half will be higher than that.

