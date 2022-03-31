Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Firefighter injured in Country Club of Louisiana house fire, officials investigating

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just...
Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) are working to determine the cause of a large house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana Thurs., March 31 that sent a firefighter to the hospital.

According to a spokesman with the department, the fire happened in the 17500 block of Hazeltine Drive just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just...
Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.

The homeowners were already out of the house when crews arrived.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just...
Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Firefighters reportedly began to fight the fire and at one point, put as much as 1,000 gallons per minute on the flames.

A firefighter was treated at local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition after being injured, officials confirmed.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just...
Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 7 a.m.

SGFD investigators were called to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just...
Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Investigators say “they are extremely suspicious of the prior night’s storm activities to also be the catalyst for this incident.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
A man was shot outside his home in the 900 block of Artesian Street in Texarkana, Ark., about...
Man found lying on ground outside his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; arrest made
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Baby Serenity was asleep on a bed when a tree crashed through her family's home in Natchitoches...
Tree crashes through house in Natchitoches Parish, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom

Latest News

Surveyors assess storm damage in Sabine Parish
Surveyors assess storm damage in Sabine Parish
The Olympics women's volleyball qualifier drew an international crowd to Shreveport-Bossier...
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission reorganized; top leadership post eliminated
Health officials recommend the flu vaccine or talking to your doctor about getting the flu...
Officials are seeing an earlier-than-usual rise in second wave of flu in East Texas
Law enforcement officials now want you to be on the lookout for anything suspicious at the...
‘Fraudsters go where the money is’ Folks look for best prices on gas, experts urge you to be cautious
Confederate monument to be removed in 2022
Confederate monument to be removed in 2022