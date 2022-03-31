Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage

A professor and supply chain expert explains why there is a cat food shortage.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - There’s a cat food shortage, and an Iowa State University professor says COVID-19 supply chain issues are to blame.

Specifically, supply chain professor Jonathan Phares points to the shortage of meat used in cat food.

He also said there has been an increase in cat adoptions since the pandemic began in 2020.

Most pet adoptions saw a spike and dropoff. Cats, however, continue to be adopted at the same rate as their pandemic highs.

“What we know in supply chains is that small changes have big impacts, and they can be very hard to recover from because demand doesn’t decrease,” Phares said.

Phares also said aluminum, which most wet cat food is packaged in, is also in short supply.

He notes online pet retailers like Chewy have done away with aluminum packaging to fight the cat food shortage.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
A man was shot outside his home in the 900 block of Artesian Street in Texarkana, Ark., about...
Man found lying on ground outside his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds
Baby Serenity was asleep on a bed when a tree crashed through her family's home in Natchitoches...
Tree crashes through house in Natchitoches Parish, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom
Fatal wreck shuts down Colquitt Road for several hours

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
The increased security is due to a reported threat made on social media. Caddo Schools said...
Woodlawn High increases security following social media threat; arrest made
At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted by contamination involving sanitizer...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer
Biden has announced his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic...
Biden's push to lower gas prices and inflation woes