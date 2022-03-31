Empowerment tea caps Women’s History Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As Women’s History Month came to an end, many women from Shreveport/Bossier City came together March 27 for a Hats Off and Pinkies Up women’s empowerment tea.

It took place at the Venecia Luxury Event Venue in Bossier City.

The organizer, Dorian Ford, said the purpose was to show appreciation and honor women who make a difference or just simply work hard right here in the ArkLaTex.

“This event was created for us to stop and take a pause and say thank you to women,” Ford explained. “You don’t have to be a business owner, you don’t have to be a mother, but just be a sister who helped another woman.”

The ladies enjoyed motivational speakers and dancing. And some of them even won a paid vacation.

Ford said the next event will celebrate fathers in June.

