Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Empowerment tea caps Women’s History Month

The next event will celebrate fathers in June
The Hats Off and Pinkies Up women’s empowerment tea was held March 27, 2022, at the Venecia...
The Hats Off and Pinkies Up women’s empowerment tea was held March 27, 2022, at the Venecia Luxury Event Venue in Bossier City.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As Women’s History Month came to an end, many women from Shreveport/Bossier City came together March 27 for a Hats Off and Pinkies Up women’s empowerment tea.

It took place at the Venecia Luxury Event Venue in Bossier City.

The organizer, Dorian Ford, said the purpose was to show appreciation and honor women who make a difference or just simply work hard right here in the ArkLaTex.

“This event was created for us to stop and take a pause and say thank you to women,” Ford explained. “You don’t have to be a business owner, you don’t have to be a mother, but just be a sister who helped another woman.”

The ladies enjoyed motivational speakers and dancing. And some of them even won a paid vacation.

Ford said the next event will celebrate fathers in June.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
A man was shot outside his home in the 900 block of Artesian Street in Texarkana, Ark., about...
Man found lying on ground outside his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds
Baby Serenity was asleep on a bed when a tree crashed through her family's home in Natchitoches...
Tree crashes through house in Natchitoches Parish, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom
Fatal wreck shuts down Colquitt Road for several hours

Latest News

VIEWER VIDEO: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-220 W in Bossier City
VIEWER VIDEO: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-220 W in Bossier City
Health officials recommend the flu vaccine or talking to your doctor about getting the flu...
Officials are seeing an earlier rise in second wave of flu in East Texas
National Weather Service surveys storm damage in Sabine Parish
The increased security is due to a reported threat made on social media. Caddo Schools said...
Woodlawn High increases security following social media threat; arrest made