Deadly officer-involved shooting of escaped Bowie Co. inmate was justifiable, prosecuting attorney says

Michael Olson, 30
Michael Olson, 30
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police’s investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Texarkana is now complete, and a ruling in the case has been made.

“We had no problem in making that decision,” said deputy prosecuting attorney for Miller County, Connie Mitchell.

Mitchell notified Arkansas State Police that her office has ruled the March 21 fatal shooting of an escaped inmate by a Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officer was justifiable. She says the decision was made after viewing dash and body cam video from both officers involved.

“So we were able to see the entire incident from start to finish, and there was no question in our mind the officer was justified in using her weapon in the defense of her fellow officer,” Mitchell said.

On March 21, two inmates, Michael Olson and Wayde Land, escaped from the Bowie County Texas Jail Annex. Mitchell says a citizen spotted the two on East Street in Texarkana, Ark. and notified police. Mitchell says officers were trying to get the men in custody when Olson resisted, leading to a struggle.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> 2 inmates captured after escape from Bowie County Jail Annex; 1 inmate fatally shot

“Mr. Olson was able to get the firearm and the officer very wisely ejected his clip that left one round in the chamber. That round was fired by the inmate. She gave the inmate verbal instructions to release the weapon. He refused, and she fired a shot leading to his death,” said Mitchell.

The officers, nor Land, were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

