Crews to begin removal of Caddo Confederate Monument in 2022

By Domonique Benn and Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A contract was signed to remove the confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

Sources say contractors will begin removing the monument in May.

The monument was placed there in 1906. Since then, the monument is at the center of a long battle between Caddo Commissioners and the owners of the monument — the Shreveport chapter of The Daughters of the Confederation.

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission.

Since then, crews have boxed in the monument to prevent damage and vandalism.

