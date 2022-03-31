Couple showers Saturday with more rain next week

(KSLA) - Showers will be back early Saturday, but will not be enough to ruin any plans. A better chance for rain comes in next week on Tuesday. Even then, it does not appear to be a washout.

This evening will have limited clouds around with no rain. Temperatures will be a little cool though. So, if you plan on being outside, you may need a jacket. Temperatures will be falling to the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight, it will be getting even chillier than what we saw Thursday morning. Especially around the I-30 corridor. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some frost is certainly possible. Along and south of I-20 will be in the lower 40s. Still chilly, but maybe not quite cold enough for some frost to form. The sky will be nice and clear with no chance of rain.

Friday will be nice and sunny. I do expect some passing clouds at times. Regardless, it should be beautiful weather to end the work week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the morning when lows will be back in the 40s. In the afternoon, highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. So, just a little below average for late March.

This weekend will have some rain Saturday and then dry weather on Sunday. So at least half of the weekend will be enjoyable. With that said, all of the rain on Saturday will be early in the morning. It might even be gone by the time you get up in the morning! So, you may not need to cancel any plans since the rain will be moving out rather quickly. Sunday will also be very sunny with no chance of rain. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will remain in the upper 70s to near 80.

Monday will start off the work week on a dry note. However, there have some indications that rain will arrive again by the afternoon. I decided to leave the rain chances alone for now, but there’s a chance it goes up. There should be plenty of clouds around mixing with some sunshine. Temperatures will also be very warm and get up to the lower 80s across the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday is looking to still be wet from some storms. Lately, it looks as though the rain will be in the morning, and will be pushing out in the afternoon. So, I do not expect a ton of rain, nor for it to ruin ay outdoor plans. It is too far out to tell if there will be any severe weather. It is always possible in the Spring, but it could also change. We will watch this closely for the latest trend and give you the First Alert as we learn more. Temperatures Tuesday will likely warm up to the upper 70s.

Wednesday will go back to dry weather I believe. There will not be much cloud cover either, so expect lots of sunshine. Temperatures will still be warm and get up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Look for that same weather to continue Thursday as well. There should be plentiful sunshine with limited cloud cover. Temperatures still be very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great rest of the week and weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.