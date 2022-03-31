Coroner names motorcyclist involved in Greenwood wreck

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, a man is dead after a collision that took place on Wednesday, March 30.

The incident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and state Highway 511. David Caraway, 69, of Shongaloo, died at Ochsner LSU health at 4:53 p.m., only 30 minutes after the collision.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. An autopsy has been ordered.

