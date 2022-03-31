Getting Answers
Beauregard Electric addresses customer outrage over bill increase

High energy bills
By Jade Moreau
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the price of gas soared, many thought this was causing their electrical bill to double and even triple in cost.

Beauregard Electric has been one company receiving concerns from customers over their bill.

One of the company’s representatives explained to us that the company has not increased their base rate for several years. They said the weather Is the biggest factor in those increases.

“If the bill is mine, I have no problem paying it if they would work with me,” Joshua Courville said. “In this day and age, it is very hard for people to pay that out of pocket just straight out.”

A Kinder resident, Joshua Courville said he has lived months without power, explaining that the increase in his bill pushes him past the point of keeping his head above water.

“They always come up with the same excuse that it was hotter or colder or our rates haven’t changed or this or that,” Courville said. “It is the same excuses over and over.”

Courville said he saw a steady increase in his bill since Beauregard Electric installed a new meter, since then his bill has tripled, and the company refuses to work with him on his payments.

We sat down with Vice President of Marketing and Members Services, Kay Fox. As those colder temperatures rolled in, Fox said, that’s when customers began noticing an increase.

“Even if you set your thermostat at 65, your heater is still working harder to keep that temperature at 65,” Fox said.

When working with customers, she said examining their bill is one of the steps they take. She further explains that while the company has not recently seen an increase in their energy rate, there has been an increase in their power source.

“That price went up on an average per thousand kilowatts, so about $24, so that increased but not enough to double your bill,” Fox said.

Fox said they are able to test the meters. She said out of the meters they have tested, they’ve had 100% accuracy. Anyone experiencing similar problems is encouraged to call their office.

