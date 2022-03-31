Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy

(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released by the United States Department of Justice:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. - An Alexandria physician pleaded guilty on March 29, 2022, to having conspired to violate three different federal statutes in connection with a scheme to defraud both federal and private workers’ compensation insurers.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the plea hearing, in which Robert Clay Smith60, waived indictment by a grand jury and pleaded guilty to criminal information charging him with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, wire fraud, and illegal remunerations (taking kickbacks).

Court documents allege that the basic premise of the scheme, which ran from 2013 until 2017, was that individuals associated with a Rogers-based medical supply and billing company recruited Smith to dispense pain creams and patches to his workers’ compensation patients by offering him a split of the profits. The Rogers company acted as the billing agent for Smith, handling all the paperwork and submitting the allegedly fraudulent claims to both the U.S. Department of Labor, the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs, which covers all federal employees, and to private insurers as well. In exchange, Smith admitted, the company paid him 50 to 55 percent of the profits collected from successfully billing insurers, at markups of 15 to 20 times what the medications actually cost.

According to court documents, Smith, a Louisiana physician, made more than $650,000 from the scheme. Smith admitted that in addition to receiving illegal kickbacks, he knew he did not have a license to dispense medications from his clinic, required under Louisiana law, and nonetheless bought topical medications from the Rogers company and dispensed them to his workers’ compensation patients from his clinic.

Smith is the second physician to plead guilty in connection with the federal investigation. In July 2021, Dr. Robert Dale Bernauer Sr., another Louisiana doctor, pleaded guilty to conspiring with the same individuals, in a scheme similar to the one for which Smith has accepted responsibility. Additionally, in October 2021, the company’s former billing director, Amanda Dawn Rains, pleaded guilty to participating in criminal conspiracies with the two doctors, and others.

As a result of his guilty plea, Smith may be sentenced to up to five years in prison. The court will determine his sentence at a later date, after reviewing a pre-sentence investigation report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office and considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2022 United States Department of Justice. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
A man was shot outside his home in the 900 block of Artesian Street in Texarkana, Ark., about...
Man found lying on ground outside his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; arrest made
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Baby Serenity was asleep on a bed when a tree crashed through her family's home in Natchitoches...
Tree crashes through house in Natchitoches Parish, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom

Latest News

New York City's Times Square is shown with the lights still on before 100 non-striking...
‘Gold mine’ of census records from 1950 are being released April 1
Surveyors assess storm damage in Sabine Parish
Surveyors assess storm damage in Sabine Parish
The Olympics women's volleyball qualifier drew an international crowd to Shreveport-Bossier...
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission reorganized; top leadership post eliminated
Health officials recommend the flu vaccine or talking to your doctor about getting the flu...
Officials are seeing an earlier-than-usual rise in second wave of flu in East Texas
Law enforcement officials now want you to be on the lookout for anything suspicious at the...
‘Fraudsters go where the money is’ Folks look for best prices on gas, experts urge you to be cautious