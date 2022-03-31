Getting Answers
2 dead in Longview shooting; shooter at large

Police: Suspect fled in white pickup truck
Source: Longview Police Department
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are dead in a shooting that happened on Fisher Street in Longview.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fisher Rd. and U.S. Highway 80/Marshall Ave.

Two people shot on Fisher Street.
Two people shot on Fisher Street.(KLTV)

The shooter is described as a slender white male wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans. He drove away from the scene in what’s reported to be a 2018 white Ford F-150 with Texas license plate LSL 4125.

The vehicle headed East on Marshall Ave. toward White Oak.

Suspect's vehicle.
Suspect's vehicle.((Source: Longview Police Department))

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him or the truck, do not approach. Call authorities.

