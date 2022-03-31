2 dead in Longview shooting; shooter at large

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are dead in a shooting that happened on Fisher Street in Longview.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fisher Rd. and U.S. Highway 80/Marshall Ave.

Two people shot on Fisher Street. (KLTV)

The shooter is described as a slender white male wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans. He drove away from the scene in what’s reported to be a 2018 white Ford F-150 with Texas license plate LSL 4125.

The vehicle headed East on Marshall Ave. toward White Oak.

Suspect's vehicle. ((Source: Longview Police Department))

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him or the truck, do not approach. Call authorities.

