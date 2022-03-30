Woman shares journey of surviving stage 3 colorectal cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They’re words that no one wants to hear: “you have cancer.”

“I got diagnosed the day before Thanksgiving, November 24, last year, and surgery was scheduled for December. Not even three weeks later, they went in and removed a tumor and polyps, and one of the polyps came back cancerous,” said Carmen Prim, stage 3 cancer survivor.

Prim never thought she would be diagnosed with cancer, let alone twice. She beat cervical cancer in 2005 with no chemotherapy needed. However, she was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year.

“The day that I got the confirmation, the doctor himself called me and told me that, ‘You have stage 3 colon cancer.’ And immediately I thought, ‘My husband and my children. What are they going to do without me? What are my grandchildren going to do? What is my family going to do?’”

Prim is now cancer-free, but has to take certain precautions so the cancer does not come back.

“The doctor’s best interest for me is to go ahead and have chemotherapy. Even though I am cancer-free, one of the polyps may have spread. So, with that being said, I needed to be screened again. So, I went in and had a PET scan, it’s a scan from head to toe, and it makes sure and goes to look see if there is any more cancer cells that may have spread. And that’s due every two months,” Prim said.

The chemotherapy comes with a lot of side effects.

“I have had hair loss. My hair was down to here. I chose to cut it a lot shorter because it was meant to help me manage it a lot better. It is slowly and slowly falling out. The nausea is extreme. There are a lot of medications that doctors prescribe you to help prevent nausea, but sometimes it kind of gets the best of you. You have joint pain, you have body aches, you shake,” Prim said.

Through her battle, Bobby Prim, Carmen’s husband, has been by his wife’s side.

“I don’t cry. I was raised where you don’t cry in public, and then every time I go to the cancer center, I hear the word [cancer], and I start crying. I was scared to death for her. She’s my best friend,” he said.

Prim said she appreciates life more now than she did before.

“There are just so many changes in my life where I’ve been like, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff, Carmen. It’s time to progress on. You did something that no one else has done that I know of has. God was there for you, the doctors were there for you. They brought you back to where you need to be in life.’ Now it’s my job to fight and continue being the person I used to be or a lot better,” she said.

Prim’s advice is to always listen to your body and never take life for granted.

“Get screened. Go in and have a colonoscopy, it’s not as bad as it sounds. Get yourself checked out. If you’re dizzy, you’re tired, it doesn’t matter what age you are. I’m 49 this year, I’m still young. Get yourself screened, have those yearly checkups, have those six-month checkups. Continue on,” she said. “I always say this, ‘Tomorrow is never promised.’ Today, contact everybody. Contact your loved ones, tell them how much you love them. Tomorrow is never promised.”

