Tree falls on house in Natchitoches Parish; family trapped inside

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning (March 30), causing one family in Natchitoches Parish to become tapped inside their home.

The sheriff’s office says a tree fell on a house in the 100 block of LA 485 just off S Railroad Street. The family has been trapped inside the home. A representative with the sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the incident.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene. This story will be updated when more is known.

