Tree falls on house in Natchitoches Parish; family trapped inside

A tree fell on a house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather Wednesday, March 30, 2022,...
A tree fell on a house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather Wednesday, March 30, 2022, trapping a family inside.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning (March 30), causing one family in Natchitoches Parish to become tapped inside their home.

The sheriff’s office says a tree fell on a house in the 100 block of LA 485 just off S Railroad Street. The family has been trapped inside the home. A representative with the sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the incident.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene. This story will be updated when more is known.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

